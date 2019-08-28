Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after buying an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,665,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,741,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,911,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.19. 120,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,870. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.