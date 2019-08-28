Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sensata Technologies worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $1,248,731.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

ST stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,727. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

