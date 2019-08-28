H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03, RTT News reports. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 364.51%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 4,137,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

