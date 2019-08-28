GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Shares of GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.14. GWA Group shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,279,073 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The stock has a market cap of $863.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

