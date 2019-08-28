GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Elefante Mark B increased its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Amazon.com by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,754.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,877.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,821.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,570 shares of company stock worth $29,499,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

