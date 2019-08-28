GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Elefante Mark B increased its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Amazon.com by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $1,754.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,877.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,821.70.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,570 shares of company stock worth $29,499,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.