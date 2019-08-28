Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.688-2.701 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.Guess? also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

Guess? stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 2,888,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,390. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. Guess? has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.53%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Guess? from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

