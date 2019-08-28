Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Guess? had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GES stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Guess? has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

