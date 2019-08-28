GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.73, 2,507 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) Company Profile (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.