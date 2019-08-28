GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $793,000 Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSSI. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,041,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 1,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. bought 20,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Fogarty bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

