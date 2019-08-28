GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,915 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,783,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 935,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,621. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

