GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,470 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 911,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,544,000 after purchasing an additional 690,006 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,415,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $223.26. 6,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. OTR Global downgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

