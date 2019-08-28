GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of National CineMedia worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $612.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.74. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,291,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

