GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 7,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,709. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.