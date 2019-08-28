GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $782,000 in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 767,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 178,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 8,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

