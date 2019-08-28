GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $774,000 in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 481.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

TRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. 47,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.