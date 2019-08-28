GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 294.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

DLPH stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 21,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,170. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

