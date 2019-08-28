GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 17,446 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 333,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 178,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.