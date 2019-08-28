GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,682 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Unitil were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 196.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,041. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $891.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 66.37%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.