Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.94. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 31,893 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.