Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 9.5%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 3,493,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 1,467,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 696,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

