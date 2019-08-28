Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Greif from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $36.38.

GEF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 287,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,673. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

