Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.16

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 105382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.33.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.