Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

