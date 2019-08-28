Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $15.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

