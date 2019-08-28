GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Reaches $118,253.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $118,253.00 and approximately $26,775.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,466,448 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

