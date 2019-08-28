Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 165.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 1,387.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, Director Scott Cutler bought 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

