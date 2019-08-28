Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 167,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,101. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

