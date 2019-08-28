Gratus Capital LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 74,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 307,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,220,566. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

