Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

GRT.UN traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$52.37 and a twelve month high of C$64.66.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.30.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.