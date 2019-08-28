Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,940,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAT stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

