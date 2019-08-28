Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Spotify by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Spotify by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 473,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spotify by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.28. 43,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.14. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $195.07.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

