Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 34.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,661. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.22 and its 200-day moving average is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $429,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,104.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

