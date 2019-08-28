Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of HMS by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of HMS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HMS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

HMSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 8,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $326,396.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $1,965,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,422.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,221 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,327. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

