Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,118 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $10,109,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $8,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 531.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 393,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 358,464 shares during the period. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.9% during the first quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 301,068 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 542,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

