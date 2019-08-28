Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 21,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,046. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.31. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

