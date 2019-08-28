Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 70,225 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165,491 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 81,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 6,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

