Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 248425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

