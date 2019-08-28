GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Shares Down 6.3%

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

GPM Metals Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

