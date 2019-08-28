Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Goldstone Resources Ltd (LON:GRL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.48. Goldstone Resources shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,697,322 shares.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.75.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and corporate. Its exploration segment includes Homase and Akrokerri licenses (Ghana), the Manso Amenfi license (Ghana), the Sangola license (Senegal), the Oyem license (Gabon) and the Ngoutou license (Gabon).

