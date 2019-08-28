Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $812.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $528,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

