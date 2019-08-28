Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.99, 160,245 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 347,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

