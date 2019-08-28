Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $15.15. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.66. The firm has a market cap of $329.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 417.58%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

