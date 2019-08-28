Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 64.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $247.67 million and a PE ratio of 78.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.33%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

