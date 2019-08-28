Global Investors Fundamental Buys 6,570 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,826.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,064 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,769.92.

On Friday, August 23rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,750 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $5,722.50.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,027 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $29,518.29.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 23,859 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $80,166.24.

On Friday, August 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 25,683 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,130.96.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 112 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $325.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,965.60.

On Friday, August 9th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 18,333 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,098.98.

On Monday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 12,527 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $38,082.08.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,258 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $103,801.74.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,667. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

