Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $225,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 746,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,535. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

