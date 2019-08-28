Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 2,373 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,366,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 203,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 86.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 150,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,789.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 8,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,960. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 23.23 and a quick ratio of 23.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

