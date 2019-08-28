Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 1,013 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 41,499 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 304,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 365,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

