Gexan Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Gexan has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $46,439.00 and approximately $56,382.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00870393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00238590 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004356 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,148,909 coins and its circulating supply is 930,180 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

