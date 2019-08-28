Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $142,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,669,000 after acquiring an additional 283,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 853,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after buying an additional 303,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,789,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,428,000 after buying an additional 1,297,207 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

