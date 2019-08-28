Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 1,932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 580,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,243. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth $68,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

